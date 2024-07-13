Ice Spice and Central Cee Spark Dating Rumors and Cee’s Ex-Girlfriend Alleges Cheating

Ice Spice and Central Cee are caught up in dating rumors while Cee's ex-girlfriend claims the U.K. rapper cheated on her.

Ice Spice and Central Cee Spark Dating Rumors

On Friday (July 12), Ice Spice delivered her Central Cee-assisted single, "Did It First." The song finds the rap duo trading thoughts about cheating in their relationships. Along with the track, Cee sparked dating rumors when he left a comment under one of Ice Spice's Instagram posts.

Then, on Saturday (July 13), the Bronx baddie hopped on her IG page and posted a carousel of photos and videos of her daily life. However, it's one image that has fans speculating that she and Central Cee are dating for real. In the photo, which can be viewed below, Spice shows off her iced-out watch while holding Cee's wrist as he flashes his gold G-Shock watch.

Cee and Spice have yet to publicly claim they are together.

Central Cee's Ex-Girlfriend Claims She Was Cheated On

Meanwhile, Central Cee's ex, Madeline Argy, alleges the "Doja" rapper cheated on her with Ice Spice.

On Friday (July 12), Argy posted a series of videos on her TikTok account detailing how she discovered Cee's collaboration with Spice and him allegedly cheating on her. Their relationship, which began in 2022, is rumored to have ended last year.

In one of the videos, which can be viewed below, Argy claimed that a few months prior Cee played her a verse in which he admitted to cheating on her. Cee explained that the verse was a marketing strategy and intended to hire an influencer for his music promotion. Argy said that he sent a car to a woman, but she was unaware that it was his personal vehicle, which was intended to make up a dating rumor with Ice Spice.

"I was with you guys knees deep in that comment section asking if we were still together," Argy told her viewers. "I tried to have a conversation with him but all he kept saying was, 'Alright.'"

"I actually tried to understand what was going on and nothing. At this point I'm starting to realize, 'Oh, this is why girls don't date rappers,'" she continued.

Argy finally realzied she was part of Cee's marketing scheme when she begrudgingly went on a trip to Nigeria with the U.K. rhymer after he started the dating rumor. She maintained that she told Cee that she didn't want any professional pictures taken of them together to be posted because she didn't want to be seen with him.

"I've just realized what is happening and I don't want to be seen with this guy," she explained. "I understand that rapper boyfriend has promotional activities to do, I just don't want to lose the last shred of my dignity."

But photos of them together were eventually posted causing fans to erupt in shock and causing more headaches for Argy's PR team. In the end, Argy insisted that she didn't want to be part of Cee's rollout of the song "Did It First" and now she feels embarrassed.

"I didn't want to be seen with him for, like, as long as possible before the song drops because I want to be far away from that conversation as humanly possible," Argy stated. "The girlies are f**king laughing at me, I cannot take another public humiliation."

Central Cee has not addressed his ex-girlfriend's claim of cheating.

Check out Ice Spice's photo which has sparked rumors of her dating Central Cee below. Also, peep Cee's ex-girlfriend's videos where she alleges that she was cheated on by the rapper below.

See Ice Spice Share a Photo of Her With Central Cee

Watch Central Cee's Ex-Girlfriend Claim That She Was Cheated on By the Rapper

Watch Ice Spice and Central Cee's "Did It First" Video