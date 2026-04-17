Ice Spice Attacked by Fan Inside Los Angeles McDonald’s, Fights Back to Defend Herself

Ice Spice was attacked by a fan inside a Los Angeles-area McDonald's and it was all caught on video.

On Friday (April 17), TMZ shared a video of Ice Spice being assaulted by a woman inside a Los Angeles-area McDonald's, which happened early Wednesday morning (April 15). In the restaurant's security footage, which can be viewed below, the New York rhymer is sitting in a booth talking with her friend when another woman walks up to their table.

Spice and her friend appear to have no interest in talking with the young woman. Nevertheless, the "Deli" rapper can be seen pointing her finger to the door as a signal for the young woman to leave them alone. The fan doesn't take the hint and begins to hit Ice Spice. After a brief scuffle between them, another man jumps in and drags the woman away, while Spice jumps from table to table to confront the attacker outside of Mickey D's.

Once outside, Ice Spice is verbally arguing with both the unidentified man who broke up the initial fight. In another video, captured by another person at the scene, it appears that hands were thrown between Spice and the man.

In a statement to XXL, Ice Spice's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said they are pursuing legal action against the assailants, as well as the McDonald's location for their lack of security.

"The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all criminal and civil avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their apparent lack of appropriate security," the statement reads.

TMZ reportedly spoke with the woman, who goes by the name Vayah. According to her account, she claimed that Ice Spice was very rude to her when she approached the rap star to show her some love. Vayah alleged that Spice called her a "bitch" and that's why she slapped her.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Watch Ice Spice Get Attacked by a Fan at a Los Angeles McDonald's and Spice Fighting Back

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