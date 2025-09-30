Cardi B Threatens to Beat Up Ice Spice in Leaked Audio

While Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were going at it on X last night in a war of words that reignited their beef, leaked audio of Cardi threatening to beat up Ice Spice began circulating on the internet.

On Monday night (Sept. 29), audio popped up of Cardi B speaking to Ice Spice’s manager James Rosemond Jr. The call is allegedly from a year ago when Ice supposedly dissed Cardi on Ice’s Y2K! Album. Cardi takes aim at Ice Spice and Riot while also mentioning Latto.

In the audio, Cardi yells, “What she said? Why you wanna act dumb? You don’t know? I’ma show you. I’m not Latto. I’ma beat her the f**k up. I’ma knock her the f**k out. All ya. I’ma beat her a*s. I’ma get Riot beat up by my ni**as. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up.”

Following the audio, Cardi took accountability for what she said about Latto, who just appeared on Cardi’s new song “ErrTime,” and apologized to her.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!!” Cardi posted on X on Tuesday (Sept. 30). “I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

Cardi also had words for Ice Spice’s manager. “But wait James… cuz I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation,” she tweeted. “Go ahead baby post the whole 11 minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award and she had just won some iHeart award I wasn’t even thinking about.. POST IT ALL!!! You came to bang right???”

James has denied leaking the conversation: “I did not record or leak that call.”

Last night, Ice Spice tweeted a face with hand over mouth emoji amid the chaos of Cardi and Nicki’s beef on X and the audio going around. Ice also previewed a snippet of a new song with the X caption “#prettyprivilege.” Saweetie recently spoke on “pretty privilege” in an interview with Hot 97 radio personality Nessa.

Listen to Cardi B Going at Ice Spice in Leaked Audio