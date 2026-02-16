Cardi B Confirms Split With Stefon Diggs While Taking Aim at Bia for Dissing NFL Player

Cardi B confirms her split from Stefon Diggs while also clapping back at her rap rival Bia on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

On Sunday (Feb. 15), during her Los Angeles stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi B called out Bia while confirming that she and New England Patriots footballer Stefon Diggs are no longer a couple. While performing her Bia diss track, "Pretty & Petty," the Grammy-winning rapper addressed the breakup while defending the NFL star.

"Let me tell you something, just because I ain't f**kin' with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy," she said in a fan-captured viral video, which can be viewed below. "This is for you, bi**h!"

Cardi is referring to Bia's response on Feb. 12 to a fan on X who posted a clip of Cardi B's performance of "Pretty & Petty" at her show. During the song, Cardi raps the line, "Name five Bia songs, gun pointed to your head." This makes the crowd to remain quiet before Cardi ends the moment of silence with the subsequent lyric, "Bow! I'm dead."

In response, Bia wrote, "Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that...ykwnvm," referring to Diggs who is the father of six children, including a son with Cardi, whom they welcomed in November of 2025.

Cardi and Bia's feud erupted in 2024, when fans suggested that Cardi was copying Bia's swag with her "Like What Freestyle," which samples Missy Elliott's "She's a B***h." Bia had used the same sample on her track "I'm That B***h" before the Bronx rapper. Their beef further escalated when Bia clapped back at Cardi who she felt threw shade at her on GloRilla's "Wanna Be (Remix)."

Bia then released a diss track called "Suu Me" aimed at Cardi B, after Bardi went on IG Live and threatened to sue Bia for allegedly spreading rumors that she had cheated on her estranged husband Offset.

See Cardi B Confirm Split With Ex-Boyfriend Stefon Diggs and Take a Shot at Bia

See Bia's Comment in Response to Cardi B's Performance of Her Bia Diss Track "Pretty & Petty"

