Cardi B dances in La Casita during Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance tonight.

On Sunday night (Feb. 8), the Bronx rapper made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show when she showed up on the porch of Bad Bunny's La Casita, the charming, traditional Puerto Rican home that was the centerpiece of his No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí concert residency in his homeland last summer.

Actress Jessica Alba, singer Karol G, actor Pedro Pascal, Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko and more were also chilling with Cardi on the Super Bowl set.

Cardi was in attendance during the big game to support her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, who was competing against the Seattle Seahawks for the championship win as the wide receiver for the New England Patriots. The rhymer and Stefon share a baby boy together who was born last November.

Bad Bunny welcomed special guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to perform during his Super Bowl show, which was a celebration of Latino culture. The Puerto Rican superstar, dressed in all-white, including a jersey with the number 64 and a white-button down shirt and tie, moved through hits old and new during his electric performance. Bad Bunny sang in Spanish for the entirety of the show, staying true to his Latin roots with songs "Titi Me Preguntó," "Yo Perreo Sola," "Safaera," "Die With a Smile" featuring Lady Gaga, "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii" featuring Ricky Martin, "DtMF" and more.

Watch Cardi B Dance in La Casita During Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl Performance

See Cardi B During Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl Performance

