Cardi B Allegedly Threw Her Phone After Finding Out a Nicki Minaj Joke Would Be Made on Recent Saturday Night Live Appearance – Report

Cardi B allegedly went ballistic over a joke about Nicki Minaj during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

On Wednesday (Feb. 25), TMZ reported that Bardi's appearance as a musical guest on the long-running sketch comedy show on Jan. 31 came with some drama. According to the celebrity news site, while the Bronx, N.Y., rapper was preparing for her set, she overheard Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che deliver a dig at Nicki Minaj about her new allegiance to MAGA.

Apparently upset that the joke would be tied to her appearance on the show, Cardi allegedly went off. Sources say Cardi threatened to bounce and threw her phone at a TV monitor backstage. She also allegedly went into a producer's room and punched a screen until it broke.

Cardi appeared to respond to the story on Wednesday afternoon via X.

"Hmmm all these little random stories… ," she posted. "fck it, let them talk, let them eat cake, let them come to the ballllll."

Despite whatever transpired at rehearsal for the show, Cardi went on to perform the tracks “Bodega Baddie” and “ErrTime" off her new album, Am I the Drama?

XXL has reached out to Cardi B's team for comment.

Cardi is currently on her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, Calif.

See Cardi B's Apparent Response to the Report About Her Going Off at Saturday Night Live

See Wild Rap Beefs That'll Probably Never Be Resolved Pusha-T and Drake, YG and 6ix9ine, and more.