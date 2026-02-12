Cardi B Fires Back at Department of Homeland Security Over Epstein Files, ICE Comments

After delivering a fiery message at ICE at the launch of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi B fires back at U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the Epstein files.

Cardi B's seemingly joking threat to jump U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials sparked a back and forth with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on X. Cardi made the joke at the kick off of her Little Miss Drama Tour on Wednesday (Feb. 11) in Palm Desert, Calif. Homeland Security caught wind of it and decided to respond to her on Thursday (Feb. 12).

During her show, the New York rapper paused her set to talk with audience members who are of Latin descent. She reassured them of their safety and promised that ICE would not detain them without a fight.

"If ICE come in here, we gon' jump they a*ses," she told the crowd. "Bi**h, I got some bear mase in the back. They ain't taking my fans, bi**h."

DHS responded to a TMZ post on X about Cardi's comment, which can be seen below. The agency wrote, "As long as she doesn't drug and rob our agents, we'll consider that an improvement over her past behavior."

Their snippy response is in reference to Cardi's 2019 comments on Instagram Live about drugging and robbing men while they were incapacitated. She defended her actions, claiming the men she robbed were "conscious, willing and aware" of what was happening to them.

Nevertheless, Cardi will always have the last word. The Grammy-winning rapper saw what they posted and clapped back at DHS over the Epstein files.

"If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to r*pe them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?" Cardi wrote on X.

DHS has not yet responded to Cardi B's question.

