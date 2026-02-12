Cardi B Kicks Off Little Miss Drama Tour With Striking Sets, Style and Fiery Message to ICE

Cardi B launched her Little Miss Drama Tour with striking sets, style and a fiery message for ICE.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 11), Big Bardi's North American Tour kicked off in Palm Desert, Calif. As her first tour in seven years, the Bronx, N.Y., rapper pulled out all the stops, with expansive sets, numerous wardrobe changes and extensive choreography.

Cardi performed a medley of hits, including "Be Careful," "Up," "Finesse," WAP," "Bodak Yellow" and many more. She also had a message for ICE

"If ICE come in here, we gon' jump they a*ses," she told the crowd during a break in the action. "Bi**h, I got some bear mase in the back. They ain't taking my fans, bi**h."

Cardi's stadium tour has 35 scheduled shows, including stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, New York, Boston, Toronto and more, before closing out on April 17 in Atlanta.

Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour Dates

Feb. 11 — Palm Desert, Calif. — Acrisure Arena

Feb. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. — T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Kia Forum

Feb. 19 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

Feb 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

Feb. 22 — Seattle, Wash. — Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 25 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27 — San Francisco, Calif. — Chase Center

March 1 — Phoenix, Ariz. — PHX Arena

March 4 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

March 6 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

March 7 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

March 9 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena

March 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Target Center

March 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 15 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

March 17 — Kansas City, Mo — T-Mobile Center

March 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio — Heritage Bank Center

March 21 — Chicago, Ill. — United Center

March 25 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

March 28 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center

March 30 — Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

April 2 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

April 3 — Hartford, Conn. — PeoplesBank Arena

April 4 — Baltimore, Md. — CFG Bank Arena

April 7 — Philadelphia, Penn. — Xfinity Mobile Arena

April 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

April 11 — Raleigh, N.C. — Lenovo Center

April 12 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

April 14 — Sunrise, Fla. — Amerant Bank Arena

April 17 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

Watch Footage From Cardi B's First Show on the Little Miss Drama Tour