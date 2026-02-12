Cardi B Kicks Off Little Miss Drama Tour With Striking Sets, Style and Fiery Message to ICE
Cardi B launched her Little Miss Drama Tour with striking sets, style and a fiery message for ICE.
On Wednesday night (Feb. 11), Big Bardi's North American Tour kicked off in Palm Desert, Calif. As her first tour in seven years, the Bronx, N.Y., rapper pulled out all the stops, with expansive sets, numerous wardrobe changes and extensive choreography.
Cardi performed a medley of hits, including "Be Careful," "Up," "Finesse," WAP," "Bodak Yellow" and many more. She also had a message for ICE
"If ICE come in here, we gon' jump they a*ses," she told the crowd during a break in the action. "Bi**h, I got some bear mase in the back. They ain't taking my fans, bi**h."
Cardi's stadium tour has 35 scheduled shows, including stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, New York, Boston, Toronto and more, before closing out on April 17 in Atlanta.
Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour Dates
Feb. 11 — Palm Desert, Calif. — Acrisure Arena
Feb. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. — T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Kia Forum
Feb. 19 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
Feb 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena
Feb. 22 — Seattle, Wash. — Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 25 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
Feb. 27 — San Francisco, Calif. — Chase Center
March 1 — Phoenix, Ariz. — PHX Arena
March 4 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
March 6 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
March 7 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
March 9 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena
March 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Target Center
March 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 15 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
March 17 — Kansas City, Mo — T-Mobile Center
March 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio — Heritage Bank Center
March 21 — Chicago, Ill. — United Center
March 25 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden
March 28 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center
March 30 — Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena
April 2 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden
April 3 — Hartford, Conn. — PeoplesBank Arena
April 4 — Baltimore, Md. — CFG Bank Arena
April 7 — Philadelphia, Penn. — Xfinity Mobile Arena
April 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
April 11 — Raleigh, N.C. — Lenovo Center
April 12 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
April 14 — Sunrise, Fla. — Amerant Bank Arena
April 17 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena