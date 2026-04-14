A Look at Nine Can’t-Miss Moments on Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour has been a rousing success. As the cross-country jaunt comes to a close, XXL highlights some of the must-see moments from the nationwide run.

The tour, only Cardi's second major headlining tour, kicked off on Feb. 11. Featuring a nearly 40-song setlist, pyrotechnics, elaborate choreography and multiple wardrobe changes, the Bronx, N.Y., rapper put on a show from start to finish. The tour included some viral moments from the jump.

On opening night, in Palm Desert, Calif., Bardi had words for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“If ICE come in here, we gon’ jump they a*ses,” she told the crowd during a break in the action. “B**ch, I got some bear mase in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b**ch.”

Cardi's surprise guest list didn't miss either, as she brought out Meek Mill in Philadelphia, Lil' Kim in New York City, Fetty Wap in New Jersey and more. The crowd even got to participate in the show as Cardi introduced the Mute Challenge—as party of her performance of "Pretty and Petty"—and invited fans on stage for a nightly twerk-off contest.

See Nine Can't- Miss Moments From Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour

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