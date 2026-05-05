Cardi B Discussed at Stefon Diggs Trial, He’s Accused of Allegedly Assaulting Former Chef He Had Sexual Relationship With

Cardi B becomes the topic of discussion in Stefon Diggs trial, where he has been charged for allegedly assaulting his former chef that he had a sexual relationship.

On Monday (May 4), Jamila Adams, the woman who accused the Diggs of slapping and choking her during an incident in December of 2025, testified that she had a personal and sexual relationship with Diggs before being hired as his personal chef in February of 2025. She also talked about Diggs dating Cardi B, saying they had a very public relationship while Diggs was also involved with another female employee. During Day 1 of the trial, Adams described a time last November where she was not allowed to go on a trip to Art Basel in Miami with Diggs' camp when she and Cardi had planned on wearing matching outfits.

On Day 2 of the trial, Adams had a difficult time answering a question about a text that she sent Cardi. Adams claims Diggs became angered after she allegedly told making his infidelities public.

Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery, and has pleaded not guilty, denying all allegations.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made their relationship public last May after rumors circulated for months that they were dating. Last November, Cardi B welcomed a son with the professional wide receiver. In February, she appeared to confirm that she and Diggs had parted ways.

See Excerpts From Jamila Adams's Testimony During the Stefon Diggs Assault Trial

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