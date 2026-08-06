Cam'ron is ready to leak a song he did with Cardi B, or at minimum expose her team members who asked for the collab if he doesn't get the interview he was allegedly promised in exchange.

On the season finale of his Talk With Flee show that aired on Wednesday (Aug. 5), Killa aired out his grievances with Cardi's as-of-yet unnamed team members, though he made it clear his issue is not with the Bronx rapper herself and that she may not even know about the ordeal.

According to Cam, a couple people from Cardi's team came to him a few years ago and asked him to do a verse and a hook on a reimagined version of his 2000 hit "What Means the World to You" that she had done. In exchange, they said she would do an interview on his sports talk show with Ma$e, It Is What It Is.

A good chunk of time passed and Cam had not yet gotten around to it, but he says her team again pressed him ahead of the release of her 2025 sophomore album Am I The Drama? and he finally got it done. But, the album arrived last September with no Killa feature nor any "What Means the World to You" remix.

Apparently the song had been scrapped, but Killa still wants what he feels he's owed for the work he did–either the promised interview, or to be paid for the verse. And he says if he doesn't get that, he will possibly leak the song on his YouTube page, expose some private information he's learned about said team members...or both.

"Take this as a warning," he said. "Send that paper through for my time, or I’ma tell how you like to be on all fours, and your a*s tickled with, pause, ‘cause I know a girl with you."

He continued: "The next show is your text messages, and I don’t want to put out the screenshots of you doggystyle, and you ain’t in the back."

Watch the full clip below. XXL has reached out to Cardi B's team for comment.

Watch Cam'ron Call Out Cardi B's Team

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