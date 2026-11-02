Cardi B Condemns Bullying in New York City Schools After Murder of 15-Year-Old Javits Frimpong

Cardi B is speaking out about bullying in New York City schools following the murder of 15-year-old student Javits Frimpong last week in the Bronx.

Last Friday (Oct. 30), Cardi went live to denounce what's happening in public schools in the Big Apple, one day after Javits was fatally shot while walking to school in the Bronx on Thursday (Oct. 29). The Ghanaian teenager, who moved to the U.S. in 2025 to reunite with his father, was shot in the abdomen in the Claremont neighborhood and later died at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx.

His father said Javits had recently experienced bullying at DreamYard Preparatory School and that two students had been suspended following an incident, though police have not established whether the bullying was connected to the shooting.

In her livestream, Cardi was adamant that she'd never allow her children to go to school in New York and pointed out the pipeline from being bullied to joining a gang for protection.

"What happened to Javits is the reason why I would never raise a kid in the Bronx," the Bronx native said. "I would never raise a kid in Harlem, I would never raise a kid in Washington Heights. I don't really know much about Brooklyn or Queens but I swear to God, I would never raise a kid in a New York public school. And I would never want to raise a kid in the hood in New York."

She continued, "Because let me tell you something, it's really survival sh*t out here. It's not even funny. I'm not exaggerating. Like people always tell you as a kid, 'If you mind your business, nobody will f**k with you,' and that is a muthaf**kin' lie. I don't know what's wrong with these kids in New York City but they are mean as f**k.

Cardi seemed to share her own experiences with looking for protection from bullies. "That shit make you want to join a gang so you can have your own group of people so people could stop f**king with you because that's practically what happened with me," she concluded. "It is a food chain of sh*t."

Investigators are searching for three teen suspects in Javits' death, believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. No arrests had been announced as of this writing. The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of grief from the Bronx community, while Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that President Donald Trump had agreed to grant Javits' mother a visa so she could travel from Ghana to say goodbye to her son.

Watch Cardi's full video about the passing of Javits Frimpong below.

Watch Cardi B Speak on the Tragic Death of Javits Frimpong

See the Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2026 Tay Keith, Lil Poppa and more.