Cardi B Plans to Release a New Album Next Year

Cardi B is already working on her third studio album, and she says fans can absolutely expect it next year in 2027.

Last Friday (Sept. 18), Bardi spoke to the hosts of The Breakfast Club backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where she confirmed the project is on the way.

"I am doing a new album, and after my birthday in November, I am shipping myself away just to record," she told hosts Charlamagne, Jess Hilarious, DJ Envy and Loren LoRosa. "[I've done] like two songs already. It's not gonna be a long way to go. Absolutely [next year]. I'm not even playing around."

Fans waited just over seven years between her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy and 2025's Am I The Drama?, but this new update looks to make it two years or less between her sophomore effort and her third album. When Envy asked what was different this time, Cardi explained, "Because! I just got this confidence. I got a new attitude. I'm ready."

Cardi was vocal prior to the rollout for Am I The Drama? about anxiety holding her back, and equally as vocal with its release and the 35-city tour that followed months after that she found herself again and was reminded who she was.

In between the album and tour, she also gave birth to her fourth child. Jess Hilarious asked if she was making time to slow down and enjoy a break, but the Bronx superstar said she had already spent the summer outside.

"I did all summer! Girl, I was outside all summer," Cardi assured her. "I'm not really a vacation person."

Check out the full video of Cardi B discussing her third album below.

Watch Cardi B Confirm Third Album in 2027

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