Cardi B Buys Rare $3 Million Rolex Daytona Barbie Watch and Custom 7 Karat Diamond Ring for Her Birthday

Cardi B treats herself to some expensive birthday gifts, including a $3 million Rolex Daytona Barbie watch.

Eric The Jeweler of Mavani & Co. presented the 34-year-old Bronx rapper with the timepiece in a video she posted to her Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 22). The ultra-rare, off-catalog luxury watch is known for its pink sapphire bezel, 18-carat yellow gold case and pink-accented dial.

According to Eric, there are only 10 made in the world.

"From Belcalis to Cardi B…a gift from me to me!!" Cardi wrote in her caption. "Thank you @Mavani for searching all around the world and finding me this watch, authenticated by Rolex!"

She also copped a custom-made 7-karat diamond ring from Pristine Jewelers.

"And thank you @pristine_jewelers for my custom made ring.. 7 karat natural diamonds especially made for me!!" she added.

In an X Spaces chat earlier this week, she revealed she spent $4 million to celebrate her Oct. 11 birthday this year.

Take a look at Cardi B's luxury purchases below.

Watch Cardi B Receive Her $3 Million Rolex Daytona Barbie Watch and Diamond Ring

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