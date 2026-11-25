Cardi B reflects on a year that reminded her exactly who she is in an empowering speech after being honored with a Global Woman of the Year award.

On Tuesday (Nov. 24), the Bronx rapper earned the inaugural achievement at the Billboard Canada Women in Music Awards in Toronto, where she delivered an empowering acceptance speech celebrating her accomplishments over the past year.

"This year has been one of the biggest years of my life. Not even in my career, my life! This year reminded me of who I am," Cardi said. "In one year I dropped an album, I had a baby, then I went straight into rehearsal for a whole month away from my kids, spent three months on tour, stacked up endorsements, launched a super successful hair business, Grow Good! And all while mothering four kids. I did all of that in one year! So imagine what you could do in one year! Get up and go get it!"

Cardi also encouraged women to recognize their own accomplishments and appreciate the person they've already become while working toward their goals.

"Sometimes you get so worried about becoming the person that you want to be, you forget about the person you already are," she continued. "This year I got to feel so much love across different parts of the world. Tonight I want to celebrate not only the woman I've become, but all the versions of myself that fought, dreamed, sacrificed and believed."

Before launching into her speech, Cardi also took time to thank singer Summer Walker for her support. "You are always supporting me publicly and privately. You are so reliable. You are a very good person and I need the world to know that." Summer was in the room and received the Global Visionary Award.

And Cardi ended her speech with a fitting declaration: "I'm just globally that b**ch!"

Check out the full video of Cardi's acceptance speech below.

Watch Cardi B Accept the Award for Global Woman of the Year

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