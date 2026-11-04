Cardi B Introduces Son Grey Diggs to the World in New Photos and Videos on His 1st Birthday

Cardi B has shared the first photos of her son with NFL star Stefon Diggs along with the reveal of the baby's name in celebration of his 1st birthday.

On Wednesday (Nov. 4), shared an Instagram carousel of photos and videos from Grey Diggs' first year of life. The images include Grey's Halloween costume as a doctor, along with other moments from the past year and some custom bracelets Cardi got with all four of her kids' names: Kulture, Wave, Blossom and Grey.

"Happy 1st birthday to Grey M.D!!" Cardi wrote in the caption. "It's only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever. I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength."

She continued: "I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit."

Cardi gave birth to Grey last November as she was promoting her sophomore album, Am I the Drama? The Bronx superstar continued working throughout her pregnancy, including making public appearances and performing, before taking a brief break following the birth. And just months later in February of 2026, she hit the road on her first arena tour in support of the LP.

Grey made baby No. four for Cardi, who shares three children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, with estranged husband, Offset. The Bronx superstar kept Grey's name and any images of the toddler private for his first year, nicknaming him "Baby Brim" to the public.

Check out all the pics and videos of Grey in Cardi's full post below.

See Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' Son Grey

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