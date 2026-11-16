Best Rap Album Nominees for 2027 Grammy Awards Include Ye, Cardi B, Don Toliver and More

The nominees for the coveted Best Rap Album category for the 2027 Grammy Awards have been announced.

On Monday morning (Nov. 16), the Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 69th annual awards with a livestream. Busta Rhymes and the late J. Dilla's Dillagence II, Cardi B's Am I The Drama?, Rapsody's God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Don Toliver's Octane, Wale's everything is a lot. and Ye's Bully (Deluxe) are nominated.

Card's nod marks her first Best Rap Album nomination since winning the category for her 2018 debut LP, Invasion of Privacy. Am I The Drama? arrived seven years later, featuring appearances from Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Kehlani and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ye's deluxe edition of Bully, meanwhile, gives the rapper his ninth nomination in the category. The expanded edition of his 2026 album includes collaborations with Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Peso Pluma.

In 2026, Kendrick Lamar was the big winner with GNX, beating out Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, GloRilla's Glorious, J.I.D's God Does Like Ugly and Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2027.

Check out the full credits for the Best Rap Album nominees below.

See the Nominees for the Best Rap Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards

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See Every Winner of the Best Rap Album Grammy Award Over the Years