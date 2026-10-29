North West Shows Off Halloween Costumes as Edward Scissorhands, Hatsune Miku and More

North West is having a ball for Halloween this year by dressing up as cartoon characters, movie characters, Natalie Nunn and more before the actual holiday even arrives.

On Thursday (Oct. 29), two days ahead of Halloween, Northie shared her latest look as Edward Scissorhands, the title character from Tim Burton’s 1990 film played by Johnny Depp. Her costume features Edward's signature face makeup, a dark wig and scissors for fingers.

A week earlier, North kicked things off by dressing up as reality star and Baddies creator Natalie Nunn, complete with a prosthetic chin to recreate her look. Natalie returned the favor shortly after, dressing up as North with her signature bright blue hair, pigtails, grungy T-shirt, spiked jewelry and long black nails.

North's mom, Kim Kardashian, also got in on the fun by dressing up as her daughter before Natalie's transformation.

In between her Edward and Natalie looks, North recreated a couple of animated characters. For one look, she collaborated with creator Wardrobe to dress as Raven and Beast Boy from DC Comics' animated seriesTeen Titans. The two characters are members of the superhero team alongside Robin, Starfire and Cyborg.

North also dressed as Hatsune Miku, a computer-generated Japanese pop star whose songs are made using voice-synthesizing software. Miku is also known for performing as an animated character projected onstage during live concerts.

And with Halloween still approaching this Saturday (Oct. 31), North could still have more costumes to reveal before the holiday arrives.

Check out all of North West’s 2026 Halloween looks so far below.

See North West's 2026 Halloween Costumes

North as Edward Scissorhands

North as Hatsune Miku

North and Wardrobe as Raven and Beast Boy

North as Natalie Nunn

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