Ye Breaks U.S. Rap Concert Attendance Record for Third Time This Year With $18 Million in Revenue

Ye just broke his own record for the most attendees at a hip-hop concert in the U.S. with his latest show in Dallas, selling 83,000 tickets and generating $18 million in revenue.

According to the show's promoter, Yeezy sold out AT&T Stadium in the Texas city on Saturday (Nov. 7), exceeding the record he'd just set a week prior in Houston with 74,412 tickets sold. The night featured guest appearances from Kid Cudi and Dallas native Erykah Badu. This is the third time he's broken the record and the second time breaking his own, which he first set at his Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium back in April.

It's been a busy season for Ye, who in between the last two shows returned to the runway after over a four-year hiatus with the Yeezy Season 01 fashion show.

The show went down at Droam 1, Yeezy's new flagship in Los Angeles, on Nov. 4. Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, and his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were on hand, as well as guests among the likes of Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Nettspend, 2 Chainz, North's fave Natalie Nunn, the Clermont Twins and more.

Models showcased pared-back, monochromatic looks as they made their way around a large, white hill that served as the centerpiece of the show. And Ye previewed several new songs throughout the night, including a cut reportedly titled "Out of My Mind."

Check out moments from Ye's Dallas show below. YE LIVE! continues in Phoenix on November 21.

Watch Moments From Ye's Record-Breaking Concert in Dallas

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