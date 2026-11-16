Don Toliver Leads All Rappers With Five Nominations for 2027 Grammy Awards

Don Toliver is leading the rap pack for the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations with a total of five nods across multiple categories.

Nominees for the 69th annual show were announced on Monday (Nov. 16). Don's chart-topping album Octane and its respective singles were in high favor this year, as the project received nods for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance with "Body," Best Melodic Rap Performance with "E85" and Best Rap Song with "E85" as well.

Interestingly, Don is also nominated for Best New Artist despite releasing music for nearly a decade and earning his first Grammy nod in 2022, for his appearance on Ye's Donda when it was up for Album of the Year.

The Recording Academy's Best New Artist category isn't necessarily reserved for artists making their recording debut, however. Instead, it recognizes performers who achieve a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impact the musical landscape during the eligibility period. Artists must have released at least five singles or one album, and are subject to additional eligibility rules, including limits on previous submissions and Grammy nominations.

Octane is Don's fifth studio album but his first to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, debuting with 162,000 album-equivalent units back in February. With features from Yeat, Rema, Travis Scott, Teezo Touchdown and SahBabii, the effort spawned six singles that charted in the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 2027 Grammys will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

See Every Winner of the Best Rap Album Grammy Award Over the Years