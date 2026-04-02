Ye’s L.A. Comeback Concert Includes Hits, Massive Earth, North and Don Toliver

Ye's Los Angeles comeback concert includes hits, a massive Earth and performances from North and Don Toliver.

Yeezy returned to the stage in the U.S. with his first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 1). As usual, the Chicago rapper had an interesting setup, which included him performing atop a huge hemisphere.

Yeezy ran through the hits, performing tracks like "All Falls Down," "Power," "Jesus Walks," "All of the Lights," and more.

He also performed new Bully tracks, including "Father," and "All the Love" more. Ye made the event a family affair by bringing out his daughter, North, for the track "Talking/Once Again." Don Toliver also made an appearance and performed the song "E85."

At one point, Ye ran into some issues with the concert's production and ended up stopping the show on multiple occasions to address it.

"Yo, I don't like when the lights move like that," Ye told the concert production team. "Like, that disco sh*t. It don't go with the stage. Don't do that. Stop doing that."

After two failed attempts to get it right, Ye stopped and addressed the issue again.

"Is this like an SNL skit or something?" he questioned. "Stop doing the vibrating Vegas lights, bro. We went over this in rehearsal."

Ye is scheduled to have a second show at SoFi on Friday (April 1). He recently announced he will be headlining all three nights of the Wireless Festival 2026 in July

Watch Footage From Ye's Comeback Concert at SoFi Stadium