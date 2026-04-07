Ye’s Comeback Concerts in Los Angeles Earn $33 Million – Report

Ye's comeback concerts in Los Angeles reportedly earned $33 million.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West returned to the stage in the U.S. with two huge concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and April 3. According to a report from Bloomberg published Sunday (April 5), the two shows raked in $33 million. The first show reportedly earned $18 milliom, which would make it one of the highest-grossing live shows of all time. The concerts, which featured Ye performing the hits on a huge half globe, had cameos from Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill, Don Toliver and North.

Yeezy's return to performing in the U.S. seems to have been well-received. However, his scheduled headlining performances at the upcoming Wireless Festival 2026 have been stifled by local officials in the United Kingdom who have denied the rapper entry into the country. The festival has subsequently been canceled.

A spokesperson for the Wireless Festival has released the following statement to XXL about Ye's canceled performances.

"As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time," the statement reads. "Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK."

This comes after brands like Pepsi and Diageo threatened to pull sponsorship if Ye performed.

Check out Clips From Ye's SoFi Shows

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