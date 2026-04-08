Ye Says Nobody Can Beat Him in a Verzuz Battle Amid Talk of Jay-Z Vs Ye Chatter

Ye says nobody can beat him in a Verzuz battle amid a Jay-Z vs. Ye debate that has been making its rounds on the internet.

On Tuesday (April 7), Deon Cole hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of himself talking with Ye, who made a surprise appearance at his comedy set at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles on Monday night (April 6). During Cole's set, fellow comedian Ocean Glapion, who was also onstage, suggested that no one could be Ye in a Verzuz battle. That's when Cole asked Ye his opinion on the topic.

"Nobody," Ye responded before delivering a mischievous smile.

The Chicago rapper-producer then pointed out that during his historic two-night concert run at SoFi Stadium that despite performing a plethora of his hits, he didn't perform some of his chart-topping songs like "Gold Digger" and "Touch the Sky."

Deon Cole, who was at one of Ye's SoFi shows, acknowledged that Ye was correct in that he didn't perform some of his most well-known tunes, suggesting that he could hold his own in a Verzuz battle.

Ye's boastful Verzuz talk comes in the wake of a trending social media debate on whether Jay-Z or Ye would win the song battle.

Journalist Brian "B.Dot" Miller and podcast king Joe Budden both agreed that Hov could easily beat Yeezy in a Verzuz battle. However, DJ Akademiks believes that Ye would trounce Jay in a Verzuz.

See Ye Confirming That Nobody Can Beat Him in a Verzuz Battle

See Ye and Deon Cole Having a Friendly Convo at Deon's Hollywood Improv Set