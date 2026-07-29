Ye Admits He Had a Mental Health Episode While Making Bully Album

Ye admits that he had a mental health episode during the making of his Bully album.

On Tuesday (July 28), Yeezy spoke to attendees at the Urban One Summit on a phone call with Gamma. CEO Larry Jackson, where Ye talked about his recent musical achievements meaning more because he was going through such turmoil personally.

“A year into making the project [Bully], I went into an episode," Ye said. "So, this right here is a celebration and a victory, and a success story of people who have dealt with mental health crises.”

"To be able to come out of it and have No. 1 records, with all the things that were done, with all the things that were said, for you guys to be so forgiving and so supportive just means the world to me," he added.

Ye's mental health episode seems to have played out on social media last year, when he went on X and began a months-long tirade, which included more anti-Semitic ramblings, Hitler support, Naz praise, KKK garb, offensive posts about his peers and more.

Though he has apologized and tried ot atone, Ye is still dealing with the repercussions of his actions. He has had several European concerts canceled. Despite the backlash from some countries, others are welcoming Ye with open arms, including the United States. Earlier this year, he broke a record for the highest-grossing concert by a rapper with his back-to-back concerts in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Watch Ye's Speech at the Urban One Summit About Overcoming Mental Health Issues