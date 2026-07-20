Kid Cudi and Ye are working on rebuilding their fractured relationship, and this means more collaborations may be on the table in the near future.

On Sunday (July 19), a fan asked Cudi on X whether he'd ever work with Ye again following their fallout in 2022.

"Im sure we will yea. Right now were rebuilding our friendship," Cudi confirmed. "I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice."

Cudi signed to Ye's G.O.O.D. Music Records back in 2008, and though he eventually parted ways with the imprint in 2013, he and Ye remained good friends and collaborators. Despite a brief spat in 2016, things were cool between the pair until a public fallout in 2022 over Cudi's friendship with Kim Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

After multiple back-and-forths online, they appeared to briefly reconcile in late 2023 when Cudi was spotted at a listening party for Vultures, and a Cudi verse even landed on Vultures 2 (unbeknownst to Cudi beforehand) months later.

Yet after a few more public displays of love to each other, Cudi told CBS Mornings in 2025 that he's done with Ye for a myriad of reasons, with Ye's comments about Virgil Abloh after his passing high on the list.

"There’s no coming back from that, man," he said. "I’m done with you. And it breaks my heart because I loved Kanye. I really loved him. He was part of my life changing and at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become...I just don’t know that guy anymore."

But earlier this year in April, Cudi seemed to be in a better space with his former friend, shouting him out on tour before performing their collab, "Reborn." And it appears things have continued to progress from there.

Check out Cudi's full post about Ye below.

See Kid Cudi's Post About Rekindling Wth Ye

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