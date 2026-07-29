Ye Ends Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Former Assistant With Confidential Settlement – Report

Ye has reportedly reached a settlement in the sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

According to documents filed in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday (July 28), the Chicago native reached an unconditional settlement that resolves the case in its entirety. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Pisciotta's attorney, Arick Fudali, confirmed the resolution to Billboard, telling the outlet, "The matter has been resolved."

Pisciotta worked for Ye from 2021 to 2023, first contributing to A&R efforts for his Donda album before later serving as both his personal assistant and chief of staff across several of his businesses, including Yeezy. She filed suit in 2024, accusing Ye of sexual harassment and alleging he repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances, sent explicit text messages and exposed himself to her during a private flight.

The lawsuit was later expanded to include allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking. In an amended complaint filed in 2025, Pisciotta claimed Ye regularly groped her, attempted to sexually assault her on one occasion and forcibly performed oral sex on her without consent. The filing alleged Ye used promises of career advancement alongside intimidation and retaliation to pressure her into complying with his sexual demands.

Ye has consistently denied the allegations. After the amended lawsuit was filed, his representatives dismissed the claims as "outrageous" and "demonstrably false." In a statement provided to Billboard last year, a spokesperson said, "The courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances," adding that the rapper was prepared to fight the allegations before a jury.

The settlement marks the latest legal matter to be resolved involving Ye, who has faced multiple lawsuits from former employees in recent years over allegations ranging from hostile work environments to unpaid wages. While some of those cases have been settled, others are still making their way through the courts.

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for comment.

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