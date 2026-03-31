Ye and Jaÿ-Z are headlining the same three nights at different venues this summer.

This summer's hip-hop concert slate just got even more interesting, as Ye has been announced as the headliner for the Wireless Festival 2026. The three-day concert will take place in Finsbury Park in London, July 10-July 12, and Yeezy will headline all three nights.

The news comes a week after it was announced that Jaÿ-Z will be doing three The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt anniversary concerts at Yankee Stadium in New York City on the same dates. Tickets for the Hov shows are already sold out. Jigga also recently announced he will be headling the Roots Picnic in May.

Ye headlining all three nights at the Wireless Festival comes after Drake did the same thing at last year's Wireless Festival. The artist formerly known as Kanye West is on the heels of releasing his long-awaited Bully album. The project reportedly earned nearly 50 million streams in its first day, after being released a day after its scheduled release date on March 28. On April 3, Ye is slated to perform his first concert in the U.S. since facing anti-Semitic backlash at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jaÿ-Z's last album, 4:44, dropped all the way back in 2017. Now that he's back outside, there has been speculation that he might drop a new project. During a recent interview with GQ, Jaÿ acknowledged it's been a while since his last offering but said he is in no rush to put out new music.

See the Promos for Ye and Jaÿ-Z's Upcoming Shows

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026