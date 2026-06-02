Don Toliver brings the Octane Tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City and performs "E85," "Rendezvous," "Gemstone" and more with plenty of special guests.

On Monday (June 1), the Houston rapper delivered a high-energy set fueled by his melodic lyrics and soaring vocals. He took fans on a roller coaster of emotions inside The Garden, as he performed on a floating platform.

Don brought out SZA to perform their collaborative track "Used," while Latin singer Peso Pluma treated the crowd to a rendition of "That's My Baby." Sheck Wes hit the stage to do "Mo Bamba" and singer Malcom Todd moved through his song "Chest Pain (I Love)" before teaming up with Don for his hit "E85." Chicago rapper SahBabii joined Don to close out the concert with their booming track "K9."

Don Toliver has a dozen more dates to fulfill before he wraps up his North America run of his Octane Tour. The 31-year-old artist will make stops in major cities like Detroit, Toronto (Canada), Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, Seattle, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, before finishing the trek in Denver on July 5.

Don Toliver Setlist Octane Tour 2026 at Madison Square Garden

1. "E85" (with Malcolm Todd)

2. "Opposite"

3. "Secondhand"

4. "Rendezvous"

5. "ATM"

6. "Call Back"

7. "Cardigan"

8. "No Idea"

9. "You"

10. "Body"

11. "Gemstone"

12. "Excavator

13. "Tore Up"

14. "Used" (SZA cover) (with SZA)

15. "K9" (with SahBabii)

Watch Don Toliver Perform with SZA, Peso Pluma, Sheck Wes and More on His Octane Tour

Watch Don Toliver Bring Out SZA to Perform "Used"

Watch Don Toliver's Full Octane Tour Concert at MSG in New York City

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