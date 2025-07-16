Nicki Minaj and SZA Are Beefing and TDE’s Punch Has No Idea Why He’s In It

Beef has erupted online between Nicki Minaj and SZA, and Top Dawg Ent.'s Punch is stuck in the middle with no clue why.

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Punch

On Tuesday (July 15), Nicki continued her tirade on X, this time taking aim at Punch after he promoted a song titled "Broken Barbies" by an artist he's working with named IAmLyric.

"lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason?" Nicki wrote below. "We have the receipts. lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him 'Minus 30 million' from now on."

In a follow-up post, she shared a photo of Punch along with the caption: "Me after I suck some good zik. Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more. Your name was added to that sh*t list sh*tty drawers. Same thing that make you laugh make you…sh*t...Tiny Dick Executive."

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion," Nicki added. "He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand."

SZA Responds to Nicki Minaj's Posts

Amid Nicki's posts, SZA appeared to chime in.

"Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose," SZA, who used to be managed by Punch, wrote.

The post got a swift response from Nicki, who replied: "Go draw your freckles back on bookie. Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."

SZA clapped back: "I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird sh*t you popping...Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek. Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris!!"

From there, Nicki continued to go in.

Punch Is Confused Why Nicki Has Beef With Him

On Wednesday morning (July 16), The Breakfast Club cohost Loren Lorosa spoke with Punch who said he was confused about Nicki's rift with him. According to Punch, Nicki reached out to him for a feature from SZA in 2020, but SZA was in album mode and could not follow through with the request. The feature did not happen and they never spoke again, Punch says. So, he is baffled by Nicki's allegations.

Nicki has not been biting her tongue recently. Last week, she called out Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z on X.

Check out Nicki Minaj and SZA's beef erupting online below.

