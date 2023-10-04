20 Unnecessary Disses in Hip-Hop That Didn’t Need to Happen

It’s not uncommon for surprising feuds to arise in hip-hop. Some artists' egos, pride, boastfulness and greed can create jealousy and envy. Other times it just boils down to a simple misunderstanding, which can be fixed with a conversation. However, that doesn't always work. Recently, two popular rappers in the game bumped heads over lyrics on a song.

Coi Leray and Latto have been going back-and-forth since April, after Latto’s performance at Coachella. During her set, the Atlanta rapper premiered her hit single “Put It On Da Floor.” Latto mentioned Coi Leray in her verse as she raps, “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray”. The “No More Parties” rapper got wind of this, and shared her thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter. A series of tweets ended with Coi posting, “If you don’t like me, support me or fwm don’t mention my name.”

After Latto cleared things up at the Something In The Water festival in April, and shouting on stage, “I love your body Coi,” their feud still resumed. Last month, Coi released her single, “Isabel Marant,” on which she had a line for Latto. “Hop up on that couch and roll up Latto out the bag,” Coi raps on the song. The “Big Energy” rapper retaliated on the remix to Young Nudy's “Peaches & Eggplants."

Latto mentioned Coi Leray’s father, Benzino, on the track. “He don’t eat p***y, he gots to go/Give me that neck like Benzino/Give me that neck like, ‘Where it go?’,” Latto raps. Since then, there's been no further issues between the two, so maybe this war of words is put to rest.

Whether it be for a moment or longer, there always seems to be beef that starts out of nowhere and for no good reason. Another feud that kicked off this year began with Melle Mel, who took aim at Eminem. This incident was finished before it even started. Melle Mel didn't agree with Eminem being placed in a No. 5 position on a best rappers list, and claimed his popularity and success is only because Em is White. He then made a diss track aimed at the Detroit MC, but quickly recanted it after it was released.

There have been plenty of more unnecessary disses in hip-hop’s 50-year existence. Here's a look at 20 unnecessary disses in hip-hop, including Common taking aim at Drake, Royce 5’9" going at Lupe Fiasco, Childish Gambino calling out Kendrick Lamar and more.—Brandon Simmons