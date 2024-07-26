Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Spark Pregnancy Rumors With Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox have sparked pregnancy rumors with his new music video.

MGK and Megan Fox Spark Pregnancy, Baby Rumors

On Friday (July 26), MGK released the new video for his Jelly Roll-assisted song "Lonely Road." In the visual, Kelly is playing the role of an auto shop worker who is down on his luck. Megan Fox plays the rapper's pregnant girlfriend and shows up in the video with a pregnant stomach. Kelly ends up robbing a bank to try and get money but ends up getting arrested shortly after the heist. Later in the video, Megan visits MGK in prison along with their young baby.

Fans Wonder If Megan Fox Is Pregnant, Delivered Baby

The video has fans wondering if Megan Fox is pregnant and possibly delivered their child under people's noses.

"NOOO WAY MGK AND MEGAN FOX HAD A BABY!?!?!?? IM CRYING OMG," one person reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Soooo did MGK and Megan Fox really have a baby or was that just for the video lmao," someone else questioned.

"There’s not a chance in hell mgk and megan fox could have a whole child and nobody know about it, especially the media," another post reads. "The baby in the music video is 100% someone else’s!"

Baby Confirmed Not to Be MGK and Megan's

The baby in the video has been confirmed not to be MGK and Megan's child. In the credits of the video, the child is named as Violet Leika. On Friday, the 10-month-old child's mother Anna Danielle Cejka celebrated her daughter's appearance in the video on social media.

MGK and Megan Fox began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2022. In February, MGK opened up about Megan Fox being pregnant with their child and having a miscarriage on the new song "Don't Let Me Go." This past March, Fox announced they'd called the engagement off but was vague on the status of their current relationship.

Check out MGK and Jelly Roll's "Lonely Road" video that sparked pregnancy rumors below.

Stream MGK and Jelly Roll's "Lonely Road" Video