Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drink Each Other’s Blood for Ritual Purposes, Fox Says

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox apparently enjoy drinking each other's blood from time to time as part of a ritual between the two lovebirds.

In an interview with Glamour magazine that was published on Tuesday (April 26), Machine Gun Kelly's fiancée, actress Megan Fox, was asked about the couple's eyebrow-raising engagement announcement that Fox posted on Instagram back on Jan. 12. In the caption of the IG post, Fox gave an elaborate description of the moment when Machine Gun Kelly proposed to her, finishing by saying that she and MGK drank each other's blood to seal the deal.

Megan Fox provided some clarity on the situation, telling the interviewer that on occasion, the couple consume small amounts of each other's blood in conjunction with certain ritualistic forms of meditation.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only," MGK's future wife said.

Fox went on to further explain the manner in which she and the "Rap Devil" spitter drink each other's blood.

"I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology, and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations," the Transformers actress continued. "And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, 'Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.'"

The blood-drinking confirmation from Megan Fox comes just about one month after her soon-to-be husband, Machine Gun Kelly, was blasted by Joyner Lucas in a tirade regarding MGK's prominent position on the lineup of the 2022 Lollapalooza Festival. Joyner Lucas has since apologized to Kelly, but the Ohio-bred rapper-turned-rocker has yet to respond.