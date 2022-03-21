Machine Gun Kelly is hitting the road on a massive tour with Trippie Redd, Iann Dior and more.

On Monday (March 21), the rapper-rocker announced dates for his Mainstream Sellout Tour in support of his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, which drops on Friday (March 25). The trek kicks off in Austin, Texas on June 8 and will hit major cities along the way including Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Louisville, Ky., Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oakland, Calif. and more. The U.S. leg of the tour wraps on Aug. 13 in Cleveland.

After a brief respite, MGK will embark on a nearly month-long tour through Europe in September. The Ohio-bred artist’s U.K. excursion begins in Cologne, Germany on Sept. 17 and finishes in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Oct. 12.

XXL Freshmen alumni Trippie Redd and Iann Dior will join MGK on spot dates in the U.S. and U.K. Tickets for his massive tour will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. EST at ticketmaster.com.

Machine Gun Kelly’s new album, Mainstream Sellout, boasts production help from drummer Travis Barker and features appearances from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Gunna, Willow, Iann Dior and Kanye West’s arch-nemesis Pete Davidson.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly’s tour dates below.

June 8 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center***^

June 10 – Houston – Toyota Center***^

June 11 – Dallas – American Airlines Center***^

June 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

June 15 – Miami – FTX Arena***^

June 17 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena*^

June 18 – Birmingham, Ala. – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

June 19 – Manchester, Tenn. – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center*^

June 22 – Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena*^

June 24 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena*^

June 25 – Boston – TD Garden+$

June 26 – Philadelphia – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

June. 28 – New York City – Madison Square Garden*^

July 1 – Milwaukee – Summerfest*

July 2 – Louisville, Ky. – KFC Yum! Center*^

July 3 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena*^

July 5 – Syracuse, N.Y. – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

July 6 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena*^

July 8 – Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center*^

July 9 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center*#

July 11 – Phoenix – Footprint Center*#

July 13 – Los Angeles – The Forum*#

July 15 – Las Vegas – T-Mobile Arena*#

July 16 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center*#

July 19 – Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena*#

July 21 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center*#

July 22 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena*#

July 23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

July 25 – Spokane, Wash. – Spokane Arena*#

July 27 – Fargo, N.D. – FargoDome*#

July 28 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center*#

July 31 – Montreal – Osheaga Festival

Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, Penn. – PPG Paints Arena”#

Aug. 4 – Omaha, Neb. – CHI Health Center”#

Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City – USANA Amphitheatre”#

Aug. 7 – Denver – Ball Arena”#

Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena”#

Aug. 10 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center”#

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center”#

Aug. 13 – Cleveland – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

UK/Europe:

Sept. 17 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena’^

Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

Sept. 21 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12’^

Sept. 23 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle’^

Sept. 25 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle’^

Sept. 27 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum’^

Sept. 28 – Zürich, Switzerland –Hallenstadion’^

Sept. 29 – Paris – Zenith’^

Oct. 1 – London – OVO Arena Wembley’^

Oct. 4 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena’^

Oct. 6 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena’^

Oct. 7 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro’^

Oct. 9 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena’^

Oct. 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom