See Which Rappers Are Touring in 2025

There's no money like show money and several rappers are hitting the road on tour in 2025.

Rappers Hitting the Road in 2025

2024 featured some big tours from Drake and J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Chris Brown and others. Coming off his chart-topping Chromakopia album, Tyler, The Creator is taking his talents across the globe on the Chromakopia World Tour. This will be Tyler's biggest jaunt to date. Beginning on Feb. 4, 2025, the tour will make 79 stops in North America, Europe and Australia, including shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Paris, London, Toronto and more, before closing out on Sept. 4 in Perth, Australia. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas will join Tyler on the massive tour. This is Tyler's first tour since he embarked on the 54-date Call Me If You Get Lost Tour in 2022 in promotion of his Grammy-winning album of the same name.

ScHoolboy Q will continue to promote his Blue Lips album on the road with a second round of tour dates. The TDE rapper will be performing nine shows in the U.S. and Europe beginning on Jan. 23, 2025. Denzel Curry is going on the road to promote his new album King of the Mischievous South. The South Florida rapper is taking Kenny Mason, 454 and Clip on the Mischeivious South World Tour, which touches down in North America, Europe and Australia.

The Game is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut major label album The Documentary with a trip across The Pond. Starting next March, Chuck will make 21 stops in Europe with shows taking place in Berlin, London, Paris, Stockholm, Dublin and more.

"Once again it’s ON !!!!!!!" the Compton, Calif. rapper commented about the tour on Instagram. "Finally got all my passport issues resolved & will be free to tour worldwide again in 2025 after almost 5 years!!!!!"

Check out which rappers are touring in 2025 below.