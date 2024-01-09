See Which Rappers Are Touring in 2024

In 2023, many of rap's most coveted artists hit the road, dazzling fans with live performances on tour. In 2024, some of the biggest names in the game are once again taking their shows on the road.

Drake and J. Cole have already announced one of the most anticipated tours of 2024, It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? A follow-up to Drake and 21 Savage's 2023 It's All a Blur Tour, the duo will make 31 stops across the country beginning on Jan. 18 and continuing through March 27.

On the heels of her Pink Friday 2 album dropping in December of 2023, Nicki Minaj is hitting the road on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The promotional jant will see Nicki perform 37 shows in North America and Europe starting on March 1. Nicki's tour, her first outing since the Nicki Wrld Tour in 2019 with Juice Wrld, won't end until the beginning of June.

Doja Cat went on The Scarlet Tour with Ice Spice and Doechii in 2023, which ran from October through December. She's running things back with a European leg this summer. The Grammy winning rapper will have a run across The Pond of 13 shows in the months of June and July, performing at London's 02 Arena, Accor Arena in Paris, the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and more.

Other hip-hop artists coming to a town near you in 2024 include Travis Scott, 6lack, Lil Yachty and others.

Check out the gallery below for a list of the hip-hop tours taking place in 2024.