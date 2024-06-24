2024 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

Summer is always a good marker to take a look back at what’s been going on over the last 365 days in hip-hop. Who’s hot, who’s not, which songs have been captivating the culture, and what trends are taking over the game. Reflecting on the state of hip-hop in all its various aspects also helps pinpoint which rising rappers are out here bodying the competition. XXL takes stock of this when looking at which artists may be the right fit for the Freshman Class.

Every year, rappers from all corners of hip-hop vie for a spot while only a select few get the glory. Meetings with 53 rap hopefuls this year included discussions about their music, hearing unreleased songs, going over touring plans and learning more about their goals. With that in mind, and many other factors at play, the difficult decisions began as the staff deliberated over which artists would join the other 171 past Freshmen who have been inducted into the classes since 2007.

Seventeen years of celebrating new talent have led to the 11 artists that make up the 2024 XXL Freshman Class. Welcome a tongue-twisting rhymer from Texas, a Brooklyn Don, the coldest out of Detroit, a Florida slick-talker, two of Dallas’ top contenders, a Philadelphia fly girl, a sexy drill general, Atlanta’s ladies’ man, an animated Bronx MC and Boston’s mesmerizing voice. Get familiar with this motley crew.

Over the next month, XXL will be releasing freestyles, cyphers, interviews and more with each Freshman. 808 Mafia leader and producer Southside created the beats for this year’s much-anticipated cyphers.

The Freshman issue is on newsstands everywhere. In addition to interviews with the 2024 Freshman Class and Southside, there are also conversations with Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, Mustard, Rubi Rose, Ken Carson, Ghostface Killah, Lola Brooke and more, plus, a look back at what the 2023 XXL Freshman Class has been doing. Also, there are stories on the ongoing scamming and fraud plaguing hip-hop, and how podcasters and streamers are playing a major role in rap beef. The issue is on sale here, along with some exclusive Freshmen merch.

Check out all the artists in the 2024 XXL Freshman Class below.

See the 2024 XXL Freshman Class Artists and Producer

Watch the 2024 XXL Freshman Class Revealed