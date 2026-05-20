Every Drake Music Video from Iceman and Habibti Albums Ranked

Drake has taken over the rap game with Iceman, one of three albums he dropped on May 15. Along with the trifecta of LPs, the Canadian rap star delivered 15 cinematic visuals for Iceman alongside three videos for tracks from his R&B-centric album, Habibti.

Most of the visuals feature some of the luxurious flossing, pettiness and vengeance that you would expect from the 6 God. But there are some videos that are extremely creative and boast eye-catching aesthetics.

For example, the animated video for "Make Them Pay" is a major standout from the bunch. Directed by Drake's longtime collaborator and visual artist Theo Skudra, the colorful video features an anime-drawn Drake casually going about his day as monsters and gun-toting thugs are trying to eliminate The Boy to no avail.

Other videos take a more straightforward approach while conveying a deeper meaning. For instance, in the "Make Them Know" visual, Drake—who's wearing Michael Jackson's iconic crystal-studded glove—sets fire to a bot-farming warehouse, which, could be in response to his own allegations in his UMG lawsuit that Kendrick Lamar's streaming numbers of "Not Like Us" are artificially inflated.

Other videos have Drake showing off his wealth. In "Ran to Atlanta," the OVO Sound leader is flanked by a series of huge SUVs, while in "Janice STFU," he's rapping in front of cherry red Ferraris and a royal blue Porsche.

Overall, Drake presented an array of music videos that should satisfy his diehard fans. So check out XXL's ranking of every music video from Drake's Iceman and Habibti albums below.

18. "Plot Twist"

17. "Make Them Remember"

16. "Don't Worry

15. "Burning Bridges"

14. "B's On The Table"

13. "Dust"

12. "Shabang"

11. "Slap The City" Featuring Qendresa

10. "High Fives"

9. "Little Birdie"

8. "Gen 5"

7. "Whisper My Name"

6. "Make Them Know"

5. "National Treasures"

4. "2 Hard 4 The Radio"

3. "Ran To Atlanta" Featuring Future and Molly Santana

2. "Make Them Pay"

1. "Janice STFU"

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