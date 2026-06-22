Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2026

Loss has a way of hitting the culture all at once, and this year hip-hop has had to say goodbye to a number of influential names who helped shape its sound and history.

At the top of the year on Jan. 30, legendary Swisha House co-founder DJ Michael "5000" Watts passed away at the Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 52. According to his family, Watts developed a fatal heart rhythm called Torsades de Pointes, which caused sudden cardiac death.

“It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we inform the public of our beloved Michael ‘5000’ Watts,” a statement from Watts’ family read. “We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey.”

The following month, Lil Poppa died at 25 on Feb. 18 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. The Florida rhymer's death followed a single-car accident he was involved in.

Months later, his mother, Lynn Hickson, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram account regarding her son's autopsy and toxicology reports.

"The reports confirmed that methamphetamine was in his system at the time of his passing," wrote Hickson in part. "As his family, we truly believe the drugs played a major part in what happened."

In June, Memphis producer Tay Keith passed away at the age of 29. According to a WSMV 4 report on Thursday (June 18), Keith was found dead in his Nashville apartment. No foul play is suspected, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

A day after his passing, his family released a statement regarding his sudden passing. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of BryTavious 'Tay Keith' Chambers. BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture."

See all the hip-hop artists who passed away in 2026 below.

See the Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2026 Tay Keith, Lil Poppa and more.