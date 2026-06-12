Lil TJay Stumbles on Some Tough Questions But Makes an Epic Comeback in a Game of Hip-Hop Trivia

Don't sleep on Lil Tjay's knowledge of rap facts. While he may have stumbled a bit answering some hip-hop questions, he makes an epic comeback in XXL's Rhyme and Risk, presented by Stake.

The rules are simple: Spin the wheel to see points you're playing for. Select a trivia card that matches then answer correctly to earn those points. Get it wrong, pick a challenge from the hat and complete it. Answer 15 questions correctly or score 1,500 points to win. Get seven wrong answers and it's game over.

At the start, Lil Tjay assesses the playing board and assures himself that he can win the game. "I'm a competitive person," he insists.

The Bronx native hits a snag on the very first question where he fails to identify the iconic city famous for its chopped and screwed sound. Since he got it wrong, Tjay had to call a friend and say, "Have a nice day." Let's just say, Tjay's pal was left baffled by his kind gesture.

However, the "Calling My Phone" rapper bounces back by answering topics ranging from what New York City borough is Ice Spice from to what color light shines through the house on Future's Mixtape Pluto cover. The 25-year-old rhymer further proves his hip-hop knowledge by naming the rapper who broke the Guinness World Record for most words in one hit, and successfully identifies his role model's classic 2017 album.

Tjay got some right and wrong, and faced a few challenges, including eating a mystery jelly bean that left him disgusted and saying, "They went crazy with that one!"

See if Lil Tjay wins the gold and takes home the trophy in the video below.

Watch Lil Tjay Play Hip-Hop Trivia in XXL's Rhyme and Risk Presented by Stake

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