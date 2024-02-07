Killer Mike Is Selling a $100 Broom to Celebrate His Three-Win Sweep at 2024 Grammy Awards

Killer Mike is selling a $100 broom to commemorate his three-win sweep at 2024 Grammy Awards.

Killer Mike Sells $100 Brooms

On Tuesday night (Feb. 6), Killer Mike shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing he has a new merch item for sale in celebration of his hat trick at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. The item, which can be seen below, is an industrial broom called The Michael Broom. It is autographed by the rapper himself and is going for an asking price of $100.

"The MICHAEL Broom™️, used exclusively for sweeping the GRAMMYS available now on http://killermike.com," he captioned the post.

Killer Mike's Wild Night at the 2024 Grammy Awards

On Sunday night (Feb. 4), Killer Mike took home the three major awards in the rap categories including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. However, shortly after accepting his awards, he was videoed being hauled away in handcuffs and arrested for misdemeanor battery in connection to an alleged altercation with a female security guard outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where the event was taking place.

On Monday (Feb. 5), Killer Mike released a statement concerning his arrest.

"Last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK," the statement reads in part. "I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams."

Check out Killer Mike's broom to celebrate his Grammy wins below.

See Killer Mike's $100 Broom