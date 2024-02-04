Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2024 Grammy Awards

Several hip-hop artists won big at the 66th annual 2024 Grammy Awards.

Rappers Who Took Home Awards at 2024 Grammys

This year's Grammy ceremony is going down on Sunday (Feb. 4), live from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show features performances from Travis Scott, Burna Boy, SZA, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and others. A number of rap artists took home golden gramophones, with many of them being announced before the actual show started.

Killer Mike almost swept the rap categories. The Atlanta rapper won Best Rap Album for Michael, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. As so, Hendrix and 3 Stacks also scooped another two awards.

Lil Durk won his first Grammy. His hit single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole won Best Melodic Rap Performance. Oppositely, Nicki Minaj failed to score her first Grammy win, after being up for two awards for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice. In a strange mistake, the duo were mistakenly announced as winners of the Best Rap Song category on X, formerly known as Twitter, which was actually won by Killer Mike.

Rappers Nominated for Awards

Coming into the show, 21 Savage led the way garnering five total nominations including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and two for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Drake and Ice Spice had four each. Drake submitted Her Loss for Grammy consideration back last October, after refusing to submit music to The Academy in previous years due to a beef with the institute. Doja Cat, Killer Mike and Kendrick Lamar each had three nods. SZA led all nominees with nine nominations.

Last year's ceremony saw K. Dot win big in the rap categories, as he took home three awards for Best Rap Song ("The Heart Part 5"), Best Rap Performance ("The Heart Part 5") and Best Rap Album (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers).

See all the rappers who won at the 2024 Grammy Awards below.

XXL will be updating as the winners are announced during the live broadcast.