Will Drake Show Up to the 2024 Grammy Awards After Her Loss With 21 Savage Is Submitted for Consideration?

It looks like Drake has finally ended his beef with the Grammys as he has reportedly submitted his collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, for Grammy consideration.

Drake Submits Her Loss for Grammy Consideration

The window for artists to submit music to be considered for the 2024 Grammy Awards is currently underway. On Thursday (Oct. 12), The Hollywood Reporter published an article revealing Drake has ended his drought of not submitting his music for Grammy consideration and put his Her Loss album with 21 Savage into the hat for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. The songs "Rich Flex" and "Spin Bout U" were reportedly submitted to categories including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

XXL has reached out to the Grammy Awards and Drake's team for comment.

Read More: Every Drake Project Ranked

Drake's Beef With the Grammy Awards

Drake, who has won five Grammys out of 51 nominations, has had beef with the Grammy Awards for a while. In 2017, he called the awards out after he won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Hot Line Bling," calling it a slight because the song was not traditional rap. That year, he declined to submit his More Life playlist for Grammy consideration.

In 2019, Drake won Best Rap Song for "God’s Plan" and was cut off during his acceptance speech while he was opining about the awards being an "opinion-based sport." This after Drake turned down the chance to perform at the event.

In 2020, The Boy became angered after The Weeknd's After Hours was snubbed. In the years since, Drake has refused to submit music. Last year, Drake won his first Grammy in four years despite not submitting music when he earned Best Melodic Rap Performance for his appearance on Future's "Wait for U" with Tems.

The question remains, will Drake even show up to the event? Drizzy is on the heels of releasing his latest solo album, For All the Dogs, which dropped on Oct. 6. The 2024 Grammy Awards is set to take place on Feb. 4, 2024.

Read More: 50 of the Best Drake Songs