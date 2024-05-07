Metro Boomin Ups Ante on BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway, Offers $10,000 to Winner

Metro Boomin ups the ante on his BBL Drizzy beat giveaway contest, now offering the winner $10,000.

Metro Boomin Raises Stakes on BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway

After being called out by Drake on "Push Ups," Metro Boomin has clapped back the best way he knows how: with a beat. After initially offering a free beat to the person who made the best verse over an instrumental he created titled "BBLDrizzy," the super producer has raised the stakes by promising $10,000 and a free beat to the winner of the contest.

"Update to the contest!" Metro tweeted on Monday (May 6). "Winner gets $10k and a beat runner up gets a beat as well #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway."

The BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway

Metro initially announced the contest following a series of tweets where he viciously trolled Drake on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (May 5). It is unclear where Drake and Metro's beef originates, but they've been trading shots for months, culminating with Drake telling Metro, "shut yo h*e-a*s up and makes some drums" on the diss song "Push Ups." Drizzy continued to troll Metro. Now, the beatmaker is trying to get the last laugh.

Dozens of entries have been uploaded to X under the hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway. Most people are rapping over the track while creatively taking shots at Drake. There are even some singing entries and at least one guitar solo.

Check out Metro Boomin's tweet announcing an update in the BBL Drizzy beat giveaway and entries below.

Listen to Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" Instrumental

See Metro Boomin's Tweets

See Entries Into the BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway Contest