Soulja Boy Apologizes for Dissing Metro Boomin’s Late Mother, Claims to Be Seeking Therapy

Soulja Boy has apologized to Metro Boomin for hurling insults at the producer's late mother in response to a 12-year-old tweet.

Soulja Boy Says Sorry

Soulja Boy has seen the error of his ways after disrespecting Metro's mom in a series of tweets in response to being shaded by Metro all the way back in 2012. On Wednesday (May 15), Draco issued an apology to the super producer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet," the post reads. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old [pryaing hands emoji, 100 emoji]."

Soulja Boy Has a History of Overeacting

Soulja Boy has a penchant for overreacting on social media to perceived slights and there are plenty of examples. In 2021, Soulja called Ye everything but a child of God during a viral rant after the Chicago rapper said the verse SB submitted for Donda was not good. The same year, Soulja made violent threats to Atlanta rapper Trouble after Trouble called Soulja out for dissing Young Dolph. In 2022, the "Crank Dat" rapper went in on Wizkid for a tweet that shaded Draco in 2010. Last November, Soulja cussed out J. Cole in a viral online rant before later apologizing following an intervention from Nicki Minaj.

Metro Boomin was the latest person to get the absurd wrath of Soulja Boy after SB became upset after coming across a tweet Metro posted in 2012 that read: "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."

Soulja responded to the decade-old tweet by dissing Metro's mom, who was killed in a murder-suicide in 2022. Metro has yet to respond to Soulja's taunts or apology. However, 21 Savage did and promised to make Soulja crap his pants the next time they meet.

Check out Soulja Boy's post apologizing to Metro Boomin below.

See Soulja Boy's Metro Boomin Apology