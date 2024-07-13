Rappers React to Possible Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Several rappers have reacted to a possible assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa.

Donald Trump Injured at Pennsylvania Rally

According to an NBC News report, published on Saturday (July 13), former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage after shots were fired just minutes into his rally in Butler, Pa. It appeared that Trump was slightly injured as he had blood on the side of his head and his ear.

In the video below, Trump is at the podium starting his speech when several pop sounds are heard. Trump holds his ear and immediately falls to the ground. Then several secret service agents swarmed the former president shielding him as they prepare to remove him from the scene. Before leaving the stage, Trump was seen pumping his fist as he was rushed off the stage and helped into a vehicle to be taken away.

The Butler County district attorney told NBC News that one spectator from the rally is dead and a second is in serious condition. The shooter is dead, NBC News confirmed.

Meanwhile, BBC.com interviewed a guy outside the security perimeter who claims he saw the shooter before he fired at the rally.

Secret Service, Barack Obama and President Joe Biden Issue Statement

Following the shocking news of Donald Trump being injured at the rally, Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi issued a statement regarding the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," he wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden issued statements denouncing political violence and wishing Donald Trump a speedy recovery.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," Obama wrote in part. "We should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Donald Trump Issues Statement Regarding His Injury at Pennsylvania Rally

In a statement, Donald Trump confirmed that he was shot and that the bullet hit the upper part of his right ear and that the shooter is dead. He also expressed his condolences to the family of the person who was killed and the bystander who was injured during the chaos. Here is Donald Trump's statement in full below.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so l realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Rappers React to Donald Trump Being Injured at Pennsylvania Rally

Meanwhile, on X, several rappers react to the shocking news of Donald Trump being possibly shot at during his rally in Butler, Pa.

"Ain’t no way they just shot at trump [exploding head emoji]," wrote Soulja Boy.

"We spinnin for Trump glad ur ok," typed Lil Pump, who is a long-time Donald Trump supporter.

"Yea, dude finna win," wrote Toosii.

Kid Cudi added: "This Trump news is upsetting. This aint cool. I aint voting for him and dont support him but wishing death on someone aint it."

See more rappers' reaction to Donald Trump being shot at his Pennsylvania rally below.

Watch Donald Trump Get Injured at Pennsylvania Rally

Read Rappers' Reaction to Possible Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

