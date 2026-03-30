Toosii Joins LSU Football as Freshman Wide Receiver

Toosii has been added to the Louisiana State University's 2026 football roster as a freshman wide receiver.

According to a Louisianafirstnews.com article, published on March 26, Toosii, born Nau'Jour Grainger, was listed on the LSU Tigers football squad as a wide receiver and will wear the no. 89 on his jersey. In a video below, courtesy of WAFB 9 news, the 26-year-old footballer catches a throwing pass from quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Toosii played high school football in North Carolina before making it big in the rap game with chart-topping hits like "Favorite Song" and "IDGAF." Initially, he was committed to play football at Syracuse University in late 2025, but that plan ultimately did not materialize. In March of 2026, Toosii enrolled at LSU and was added to the Tigers' roster, and reportedly was participating in early practices as a wide receiver with the squad.

If the North Carolina-based rapper gets a chance to make his mark on the field, Toosii could become one of the first multi-platinum artists to play Division I football on a collegiate level.

"If nobody told me, I'm PROUD of me, Geaux Tigers," Toosii wrote on his Instagram page along with a tiger and prayer hands emojis.

It's unclear if Toosii is quitting rap altogether, but it's not impossible for him to balance catching hits and catching footballs at the same time.

See WAFB 9's Video of Toosii in Action as a LSU Player on the Field

See Louisiana First News' Report on Toosii Joining LSU's Football Roster

See Toosi Practicing at LSU's Indoor Training Facility