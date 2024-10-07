Toosii and Asian Doll Beef Erupts After Toosii Calls Out Women Who Get Famous for Dating Rappers

Toosii and Asian Doll trade shots after Toosii calls out women for getting famous just for dating a rapper.

Toosii Disses Women for Getting Famous for Dating Rappers

On Oct. 5, beef between Toosii and Asian Doll erupted online after Toosii went on Instagram and blasted women who get popular from being in a relationship with a hip-hop artist.

"When the f**k did being somebody girlfriend make you famous?" Toosii snapped in the video below. "Sh*t is crazy. They don't have a product they selling. They don't do nothing. They ain't got nothing going on. They just famous because the world done blew ’em up. Sh*t is crazy. You actually had to put in work to be a celebrity back in the day."

Asian Doll Responds to Toosii

After getting wind of Toosii's post, Asian, who previously dated King Von, responded on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"You literally went and got your high school crush pregnant which was a cute regular girl who did lashes you showed her off to your platform of millions of fans, put her in your music videos, brought her on stage while you performed to her," Asian Doll tweeted. "Now you mad she got fame NI**AS IS WEIRD AND HATERS...Watch who y'all date cause ni**as be so mad about your come up but wanted you to stay down for his."

Toosii reacted to the post by dissing AD.

"You bad body, electric toothbrush body-built b**ch," he responded in a video, which can be seen below. "I don't even know why the f**k you speaking on my relationship. You can't even f**king keep a d**k inside of you. You go from d**k to f**king d**k. B**ch, have you found a ni**a yet?"

AD clapped back on Instagram by calling Toosii's sexuality into question.

"I know you ain't talking," she said. "A b**ch like me can see through you. On my momma, your a*s gay as hell. You gay as f**k. Ain't nothing wrong with being gay but you gay."

The two continued to trade shots. Toosii then clarified that he was not referring to his child's mother in the initial Instagram Live video that sparked the controversy.

See Toosii and Asian Doll trade shots below.

Watch Toosii and Asian Doll Beef Erupt After Toosii Goes In on Women Getting Famous for Dating Rappers

