Head-Scratching Rap Beef That Recently Took Over the Internet

There is rap beef in hip-hop that everyone is tantalized by. Think Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake. The two hip-hop heavyweights went toe-to-toe last spring in a rap battle that had hip-hop fans on edge, salivating for the next diss song, social media post and Easter egg. In the last few weeks, however, hip-hop has been bombarded with rap beefs that have left fans scratching their heads.

Over the years, there has definitely been some unnecessary rap beef that never should have happened for one reason or another. Obscure squabbles like MC Hammer vs. Jay-Z and P.M. Dawn vs. KRS-One come to mind (do your Googles, kids). One of the oddest feuds in recent memory involved Sexyy Red and Khia in 2023, which featured both women exchanging vitriolic jabs. The situation popped off simply because Khia was upset that someone compared Sexyy to her.

In recent weeks, multiple online confrontations have erupted that left fans asking why. 50 Cent and Black Mafia Family's Big Meech have been at odds, ending whatever friendship and business relationship they had in the past when 50 brought Meech's life story to the screen on the Starz series BMF. An even more confusing kerfuffle occurred between Soulja Boy and actor and comedian Marlon Wayans. Soulja went after Marlon for criticizing SB's performance at a President Trump pre-inauguration event and things got ugly, with both entertainers posting some dark disses on X. The White Chicks actor even dropped a diss song.

