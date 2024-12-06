Lil Tjay, Smino, Soulja Boy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Don't sleep on December. The fourth quarter continues to deliver solid releases. This week, a Bronx rapper bids adieu, a St. Louis rhymer releases his first album since 2022, a prolific precedent-setting artist out of Atlanta puts out his third offering of the year and more.

Lil Tjay Drops New Project Farewell

Lil Tjay says goodbye to 2024 with the a new EP, Farewell. The Bronx rapper gives fans eight new tracks on the unexpected release including guest appearances from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Rich The Kid and G Herbo. The project was preceded by the single "Let It Go Baby," which dropped in November. The EP comes after 2023's 222.

Smino Delivers Maybe in Nirvana Album

Smino delivers his first independent album, Maybe in Nirvana. The follow-up to Luv 4 Rent, the St. Louis rapper gives fans a look into the depths of his psyche on the nine-track release. Bun B, Thundercat, Ravyn Lenae and others make appearances on the project, which has production from Thundercat and Monte Booker. "This project is me exploring my own nirvana—my peace, my chaos, and everything in between," Smino says of the project. "Every song is a piece of me that ties into the bigger picture. I wanted to make something that feels limitless, like it could live outside of time."

Soulja Boy Puts Out Diary of a Soulja Mixtape

Soulja Boy is always cooking up a new release. He closes out 2024 by dropping the new collection Diary of a Soulja. Following the releases of the mixtapes Swag 6 and Swag Season, Big Draco drops off another 15-song offering of all solo songs. Soulja previewed the tape with the previously released song "Stand on Business."

See all the new projects this week from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rich Amiri, Zoe Osama and more below.