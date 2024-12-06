Lil Tjay, Smino, Soulja Boy and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Lil Tjay, Smino, Soulja Boy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Zero Fatigue Records / Columbia / SODMG Records

Don't sleep on December. The fourth quarter continues to deliver solid releases. This week, a Bronx rapper bids adieu, a St. Louis rhymer releases his first album since 2022, a prolific precedent-setting artist out of Atlanta puts out his third offering of the year and more.

Lil Tjay Drops New Project Farewell

Lil Tjay says goodbye to 2024 with the a new EP, Farewell. The Bronx rapper gives fans eight new tracks on the unexpected release including guest appearances from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Rich The Kid and G Herbo. The project was preceded by the single "Let It Go Baby," which dropped in November. The EP comes after 2023's 222.

Read More: Hip-Hop's Biggest First-Week Sales for Projects in 2024

Smino Delivers Maybe in Nirvana Album

Smino delivers his first independent album, Maybe in Nirvana. The follow-up to Luv 4 Rent, the St. Louis rapper gives fans a look into the depths of his psyche on the nine-track release. Bun B, Thundercat, Ravyn Lenae and others make appearances on the project, which has production from Thundercat and Monte Booker. "This project is me exploring my own nirvana—my peace, my chaos, and everything in between," Smino says of the project. "Every song is a piece of me that ties into the bigger picture. I wanted to make something that feels limitless, like it could live outside of time."

Read More: Here Are the Best-Selling Rappers of 2024 So Far

Soulja Boy Puts Out Diary of a Soulja Mixtape

Soulja Boy is always cooking up a new release. He closes out 2024 by dropping the new collection Diary of a Soulja. Following the releases of the mixtapes Swag 6 and Swag SeasonBig Draco drops off another 15-song offering of all solo songs. Soulja previewed the tape with the previously released song "Stand on Business."

See all the new projects this week from YoungBoy Never Broke AgainRich Amiri, Zoe Osama and more below.

  • Farewell

    Lil Tjay
    Columbia
    loading...

  • Maybe in Nirvana

    Smino
    Zero Fatigue Records
    loading...

  • Diary of a Soulja

    Soulja Boy
    SODMG Records
    loading...

  • I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again
    Never Broke Again LLC/Motown
    loading...

  • From a Man's Perspective

    Dax
    2024 Records Label / Columbia
    loading...

  • Gangsta Boogie

    Zoe Osama
    The New Cartel Inc. /EMPIRE
    loading...

  • War Ready

    Rich Amiri
    Internet Money Records / 10K Projects
    loading...

  • The Blue Seasons Super Deluxe

    Kenny Muney
    Paper Route Empire
    loading...

  • Backseat Musik, Vol. 5

    Ola Runt
    GoodTalk/5L
    loading...

  • I Ain't Forgot

    Tracy T and Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E.
    MoneyBount Ent.
    loading...

  • Bad A*s F**king Kid

    Nettspend
    Nettspend
    loading...

  • The Undisputed Truth

    Drakeo The Ruler
    Stinc Team
    loading...

  • Teknology

    Termanology and Tek
    Perfect Time Music Group
    loading...

See the Best-Selling Hip-Hop Songs Since 1991 Ranked

Filed Under: Bangers, Dax, Drakeo The Ruler, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., kenny muney, Lil Tjay, Nettspend, Ola Runt, Rich Amiri, Smino, Soulja Boy, Tek, Termanology, Tracy T, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Zoe Osama
Categories: Music, New Music, News

More From XXL