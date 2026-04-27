YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s American YoungBoy Documentary Earns $1 Million in First Week at Box Office – Report

Without much fanfare ahead of its release, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's documentary American YoungBoy reportedly earns over $1.1 million in its first week at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo's report, finalized on Sunday (April 26), NBA YoungBoy's American YoungBoy documentary debuted at No. 10 on this week's box office totals, netting over $1.1 million domestically. The film opened in 583 movie theaters on April 22.

Directed by Nico Ballesteros, American YoungBoy, chronicles the Louisiana rapper's massive MASA Tour, which grossed nearly $70 million in 2025, making it one of the most successful solo rap tours in history. The flick features behind-the-scenes footage of YB's historic tour and moments of the rapper's home and family life between his shows. Producers for the concert film include NBA YoungBoy himself, alongside Patrick Hughes, Kyle Claiborne, and Antoine Banks.

According to reports, fans transformed various cinemas into rowdy, impromptu concerts, causing theater managers to reportedly kick everyone out. In a separate incident, police were called to a theater.

WRAL reported that seven teenagers were detained near the Regal Cinemas in North Hills, N.C., on Saturday (April 25) following a screening of American YoungBoy. Police reportedly responded to calls concerning a massive crowd allegedly fighting at the local Chick-Fil-A and the cinema. The Raleigh Police Department later confirmed that the seven teens were released to their parents.

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See First-Week Box Office Totals for NBA YoungBoy's Film American YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy's American YoungBoy documentary first week box office totals. XXL/Instagram loading...

NBA YoungBoy's American YoungBoy documentary first week box office totals. XXL/Instagram loading...

Watch the Trailer for NBA YoungBoy's Film American YoungBoy